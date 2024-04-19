RAVAGE Unleashes Spider On The World Full-Length Album

Ravage, the traditional heavy metal rockers from Boston, Massachusetts, have released Spider On The World, the band's first album of all-new material since 2009's The End Of Tomorrow, which was released via Metal Blade Records.

Spider On The World is available now on an extremely limited collector's edition double vinyl and also through paid digital download and streaming on all platforms worldwide through the band's own Thrash With Power Records label.

The new record was mixed and mastered by Peter Rutcho who is known for his work with Revocation, Havok, Cellador, and Danny Elfman amongst others. It features the band's signature blend of traditional metal stylings which weaves together elements of melodic, heavy, speed, power and thrash metal music..

Cover and interior artworks for the record were created by the legendary Andreas Marschall, known for his work on classic records by Kreator, Blind Guardian, Sodom, Hammerfall and others.

Singer Al Ravage commented: "It's finally here. We're very excited to share this new slate of very powerful metal music with everyone. This record has obviously been a very long time in the making and we've worked hard to make the release as special as possible.

"We want to thank the great Andreas Marschall for creating two great artworks for us and Peter Rutcho for his great production work as always.

"Musically, I think this contains our best work and it's easily our best-sounding record. I don't think there's a bad song in the bunch, but we'll let you be the judge. If you like throwback metal presented with a crisp, modern production with lots of ripping guitar leads, gripping riffs and in-your-face melodic hooks, check it out.

"Ravage the Earth and Ravage In Peace in 2024! The spider has arrived!"

The band has released advance video singles for the songs "Manmade Ice Age", "Ravage In Peace" and the title track "Spider on the World", with more video releases planned in the near future.

A ten-track version of the record is now available for paid download and streaming while the special limited collector's edition double color vinyl features extended tracks, two additional vinyl-exclusive songs - "World War Four" and "Ravage Part 2: Ravage The Earth'', a digital download card, and special extras like a collectible Ravage guitar pick. The vinyl can be ordered through the band's merchandise site here.

Tracklisting:

"Manmade Ice Age"

"The Call To Order"

"Sign Of The Spider"

"Ravage In Peace"

"Without A Trace"

"Amazon Burning"

"Corruption Of Blood"

"Spider On The World"

"From The Mouth Of Pain"

"Face Of Infamy"

"Spider On The World" lyric video:

"Ravage In Peace" video:

"Manmade Ice Age" video:

Ravage lineup:

Al Ravage - Vokills

Eli Firicano - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Nick Izzo - Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Toni Belchior - Drums

Tommy G - Bass