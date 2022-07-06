RAVEN Announce All For One 40th Anniversary UK Tour; Band Signs With Silver Lining Music

NWOBHM legends, Raven, have announced a UK tour in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the All For One album. The band have also signed to Silver Lining Music, with a new album to be released in 2023.

Says the band: "We cannot wait to get back to Blighty, crank the amps to eleven and visit our All For One album in its entirety… two of the songs have never been played live so that’s gonna be fun! The band is on fire so we will be delivering the metal in spades!!!!!"

Tickets for the shows are available at ravenlunatics.com.

Dates:

March

2 - Eleven - Stoke-On-Trent, UK

3 - St. Dom's - Newcastle, UK

4 - Bannerman's - Edinburgh, UK

5 - The Red Lion - Machynlleth, UK

7 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK

8 - Hard Rock Hell - Great Yarmouth, UK

9 - Nightrain - Bradford, UK

10 - The Patriot - Crumlin, UK

11 - The Black Heart - London, UK

12 - Queen's Hall - Nuneaton, UK