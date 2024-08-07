RAVEN Announce Australian Hellfire Tour 2024 With Special Guests HYENA

Australia's Hardline Media are proud to announce the return of the madmen of the NWOBHM scene, Raven. After a successful run back in 2019 alongside two other legendary NWOBHM bands, Girlschool and Tank, the lads are heading back down under.

Says Hardline Media: "Raven are that rare thing in music, true originals – cut these guys with a razor and they will bleed true heavy metal - a more intense live band does not exist on this planet! In a cynical musical landscape these days, where bands are not “gangs “but faceless corporations, Raven are a band that are real not fake – and proud of it!"

The dates will feature support from Peru's Hyena. For their first time in Australia, these metal merchants will fill the night out for a healthy night of heavy metal.

Early bird tickets (no booking fee) available Friday, August 9 at 10 AM via hardlinemedia.net. Limited VIP meet and greet with Raven available. General public on-sale Monday, August 12 at 10 AM.

Dates:

November

7 - Brisbane, Australia - The Back Room

8 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Social

9 - Sydney, Australia - Bridge Hotel (Steel Assassins Festival)