RAVEN Announce Australian Hellfire Tour 2024 With Special Guests HYENA
August 7, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Australia's Hardline Media are proud to announce the return of the madmen of the NWOBHM scene, Raven. After a successful run back in 2019 alongside two other legendary NWOBHM bands, Girlschool and Tank, the lads are heading back down under.
Says Hardline Media: "Raven are that rare thing in music, true originals – cut these guys with a razor and they will bleed true heavy metal - a more intense live band does not exist on this planet! In a cynical musical landscape these days, where bands are not “gangs “but faceless corporations, Raven are a band that are real not fake – and proud of it!"
The dates will feature support from Peru's Hyena. For their first time in Australia, these metal merchants will fill the night out for a healthy night of heavy metal.
Early bird tickets (no booking fee) available Friday, August 9 at 10 AM via hardlinemedia.net. Limited VIP meet and greet with Raven available. General public on-sale Monday, August 12 at 10 AM.
Dates:
November
7 - Brisbane, Australia - The Back Room
8 - Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Social
9 - Sydney, Australia - Bridge Hotel (Steel Assassins Festival)