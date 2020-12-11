RAVEN Debut "Not So Easy" Music Video

British/American metal trio, Raven, have released a new single and video for the song "Not So Easy". The song is taken from the new studio album, Metal City, which lands at #27 on BraveWords BravePicks 2020 list.

John Gallagher: “We actually shot this back in April 2019 in Los Angeles while we were doing some studio lunacy at Mike Heller's place... just a regular day at the office....lunatic style!”

The Metal City is available via SPV/Steamhammer on CD DigiPak, LP version, bundle version with shirt (only at the Steamhammer shop), download and stream. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"The Power"

"Top Of The Mountain"

"Human Race"

"Metal City"

"Battlescarred"

"Cybertron"

"Motorheadin'"

"Not So Easy"

"Break"

"When Worlds Collide"

"Metal City" video:

"Top Of The Mountain" lyric video: