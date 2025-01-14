RAVEN Debut Official Lyric Video For "Can't Take Away The Fire" From Upcoming 50th Anniversary EP

Today, the pioneering Newcastle UK heavy metal legends, Raven, unleash the ear-splitting title track from their 50th anniversary Can’t Take Away The Fire release, out February 14 via Silver Lining Music.

Stream the new single "Can’t Take Away The Fire" here. The video, by widely acclaimed visual arts icon Costin Chioreanu, can be viewed below.

This rebel cry from the insane new Raven release underlines that the band aren’t letting their legacy dictate what they are… instead, they continue to push and redefine their approach by employing mega metal flamethrowers of CRUNCH!

Co-founding lead vocalist and bassist John Gallagher comments: “After the last album, All Hell’s Breaking Loose, we knew it was time to raise the bar yet again… ‘Can’t Take Away The Fire’ is the perfect introduction to this new EP … five tracks of pure cranium crushing headbanging mania!”

Founding Geordie brothers John Gallagher (lead vocals, bass) and Mark Gallagher (guitar, backing vocals) aligned with the jet-propulsive power of Mike Heller (drums), throw down their speed demon gauntlet on "Black And Blue", roar with turbo charged intensity on "Power Hungry", carpet bomb and bludgeon with the mega riffs of "Can’t Take Away The Fire" then accelerating back to the pyrotechnic fury of "Gimme A Lie". The new suite of songs wraps up with "The Wreckage" – a doom-tinged epic with the weight of a thousand baseball bats pummelling your skull!

Adding to the festivities are live bonus tracks from across the band’s career – "The Power", as well as "Architect Of Fear", with Joe Hasselvander on drums and "Don’t Need Your Money" with Rob Hunter.

Featuring artwork by All Things Rotten, Can’t Take Away The Fire is a very limited-edition release, with only 1,000 CDs available, all of which will be numbered and signed by the band as well as coming with an exclusive 50th anniversary Raven patch. The limited-edition CD will also only be available from the official Raven store, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Digital pre-order is now available, all formats can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Black And Blue"

"Power Hungry"

"Can’t Take Away The Fire"

"Gimme A Lie"

"The Wreckage"

"The Power" (Live In Clifton, New Jersey, 2022)

"Architect Of Fear" (Live In Erlangen, Germany, 1991)

"Don’t Need Your Money" (Live In Amsterdam, Netherlands, 1984)

Raven are:

John Gallagher: Lead Vocals, Bass

Mark Gallagher: Guitar, Vocals

Mike Heller: Drums