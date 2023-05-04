RAZOR / BOBNOXIOUS Frontman BOB REID To Be Inducted Into London Music Hall Of Fame

The 2023 class being inducted into the London Music Hall Of Fame has been announced ahead of a celebration during the Forest City London Music Awards on June 18. It’s a diverse group that officials praise as having “carried the London, Ontario banner around the word.”

Said Mario Circelli, chair of the Hall Of Fame: “These people really exemplify the diversity of London and they’re all experts in their genre, from blues to heavy metal. We’re honoured and proud to have this class.”

Among the inductees is Bobnoxious / Razor frontman Bob Reid.

Says the Hall: "Born in 1967, Bob Reid was a sports-loving child who was given a drum set while in Grade 2 that started his passion for music - which went into overdrive when he found his mother’s guitar and began playing it. He attended London’s A.B. Lucas secondary school and after graduating formed the heavy metal band S.F.H. in which he was singer and guitarist from 1986 to 1999. In 1988, he joined the speed/thrash metal band Razor as singer/guitarist and the band has toured 18 countries. Here at home, he’s best known for his band Bobnoxious, which has been blasting out hard rock since the early 2000s and has released a half-dozen records."



