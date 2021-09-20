Reactivated SCARECROW Feat. EXHUMED, DEATH ANGEL, HAMMERS OF MISFORTUNE Members Share Raise The Death's Head 10" EP; Streaming Now, Physical Edition Available In November

Scarecrow, the cult Bay Area band featuring members of Exhumed, Death Angle, and Hammers Of Misfortune, make their Relapse Records debut with the Raise The Death's Head EP.

Drummer Will Carroll (Death Angel) comments: “When Matt hit me up about reactivating Scarecrow I was thrilled. We worked our asses off the first time around but never had a proper recording to show for it. It always felt like there was unfinished business. So I’m stoked for these songs finally seeing the light of day. In a way Scarecrow led me directly into joining Death Angel and now everything has come full circle. I hope you enjoy this ep and there’s certainly more to come….”

Raise The Death's Head is on all streaming services here and available on limited 10” physical pre-order via Relapse.com here. Limited cassette is available via Scarecrow’s website here and Bandcamp here.

A relentless slab of old school metal, Raise The Death's Head is truly the sum of its parts. This is undeniable thrash metal in all its glory - true to the genre, razorwire guitar solos remain at the forefront of the EP's title track. Elsewhere, vocalist/guitarist Matt Harvey (Exhumed) proudly showcases another facet of his guitar playing and vocal delivery, carrying Scarecrow through the slow burning anthem "The Desperate Hours". The EP's closer, "Victory?" bring the band home with driving riffs at breakneck speeds.

Over a decade of silence following their inception, Harvey and co. unearth Scarecrow once again to manifest one of the year's most compelling releases.

Raise The Death's Head EP tracklisting:

"Raise The Death’s Head"

"Desperate Hours"

"Victory?"

Scarecrow Is:

Bud Burke - lead guitar

Will Carroll - drums

Matt Harvey - rhythm guitar, vocals

Damien Sisson - bass guitar

(Photo Credit: Scarecrow 2008)