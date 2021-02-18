REALITY GREY To Release Pure Melodic Anger With New Album, Beneath This Crown

Italy’s Reality Grey has a new album, Beneath This Crown in the works, with an anticipated release date of May 7, 2021, through Blood Blast Distribution, powered by Nuclear Blast.

Reality Grey has three official music videos out for tracks off of Beneath This Crown, “Daybreakers” (2018), “The Void” (2018), and “The Fury” (2019). These videos are the first glimpse into the current phase of Reality Grey. The album shows a marked evolution in the band’s sound, something that will intrigue current fans and entice new ones. Reality Grey is excited to show off comments on the album:

“The recording process for Beneath This Crown was totally different than with other records. We had the chance to do the pre-production at Divergent Studios, we had as much time as we needed to arrange the album, so we could do more experimentation with our music, with clean vocals, synths, kind of some spacey/soundtrack-like feel, something we wanted to do since 2006, but we didn’t have money/time for that,” says Reality Grey.

Each one of the 13 tracks is a stand-alone song with a unique vibe, texture, and meaning but the overall result is a consistent, progressive feel.

According to Reality Grey, this is their most innovative and modern record yet, with just the right amount of emotion and technical finesse. Beneath This Crown is recommended for fans of As I Lay Dying, Scar Symmetry, and Lamb Of God.

Tracklisting:

"Legion" (Intro)

"Fade In Fear"

"Kings Of Nothing"

"Preachers Of Hatred"

"Daybreakers"

"Powerblast"

"Multidimensional Hollow"

"The Fury"

"Dreaming" (Feat. Milly Florio from End Of Skyline)

"Reascent"

"Beneath This Crown"

"Indelible Stains"

"The Void"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"Daybreakers":

"The Void":

"The Fury":