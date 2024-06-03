Reasons to Add Heavy Metal Music on Your College Playlists

Whether you are studying, doing your workout, or just enjoying your favorite songs, heavy metal can be a worthy addition to your playlist for the activity. The music can cheer you up and thus make your days in school more productive. Besides, heavy metal assists a person in embracing their emotions. For instance, the genre has themes such as hardship and recovery, which can help a student effectively deal with the emotions that try to interfere with their academic goals. Therefore, if you are still trying to decide what type of music you should add to your school playlist, then the best choice is heavy metal. Below are some of the reasons why heavy metal should be on your college playlist.

Stress Relief

While college can be an exciting period where you explore and discover more about yourself, it also comes with a wide range of challenges, from adjusting to new learning formats to workload and time management. Such challenges can affect your studies or ability to properly do assignments.

You should find ways to unwind and ease your mind off such tensions.

You should find ways to unwind and ease your mind off such tensions. Your music playlist can serve as a powerful outlet for stress and anxiety. Heavy metal is a mood enhancer genre because of its fast beats, which can provide an adrenaline rush and help you beat any feelings of anxiety. Moreover, tuning into good music makes one feel relaxed since the brain releases dopamine, a feel-good hormone. Heavy metal music contains a sonic and emotional element that allows one to take charge of their uncontainable emotion, which is usually a challenge for most college students.

Being Part of a Community

Supporters of a particular musician or band often connect and form a community from their shared passion. By identifying a favorite band, you will find yourself attending their gigs, talking to your friends about them, and even interacting online with people you share the same passion. Such interactions often make one feel like they are part of a community. Heavy metal fans are known for forming such camaraderie, and they even have names for their groups. Being part of such groups promotes a sense of belonging. Even in college, you can get together with fellow heavy metal lovers, bond over music discussions, and attend gigs together.

Improved Concentration

Do you always get distracted when doing assignments? If yes, you should try listening to heavy metal when doing homework. Heavy metal is known to be hard and aggressive, but studies reveal that it can make study sessions more effective. The fast tempo and hard beats of metal music keep one's brain active, which can help with concentration. Tuning into heavy metal during your study time helps you block out the noise and any form of distraction that can affect your concentration levels. The catchy beats and lyrics keep you engaged and prevent your mind from wandering, especially during study sessions.

Creativity Boost

College will require you to apply your creativity in and out of class. Therefore, you need to find ways to enhance your creativity and self-expression. Heavy metal often has distinctive and creative soundscapes that can inspire creativity. Whether writing an essay or working on a complex project, heavy metal songs can help you think critically. Furthermore, for some people, listening to heavy metal heightens their concentration and improves focus. It can help you connect more with your creative side since there are no distractions.

Makes Your Workout Sessions More Energetic

Staying fit in college is essential; however, sometimes one may feel too lazy to jog or go to the gym, but music always enhances one’s overall workout experience. Adding heavy metal to your playlist makes it even better since the fast tempo and powerful riffs will maintain high energy levels even through strict workout routines. The adrenaline rush from listening to metal music will keep you on the treadmill longer and take you through your cycling sessions without much struggle. Additionally, most heavy metal songs have a consistent beat, which helps you maintain a steady pace during your workout sessions.

Best Metal Bands for Your Study Sessions





Students who enjoy heavy metal find suitable bands and artists who make the ideal sound for their study sessions. A playlist that creates a good study atmosphere will help maximize your study time. Below are some fantastic heavy metal bands that deliver intriguing tunes, sophisticated compositions, and lyrical depth that will keep you glued to your books.



● Metallica: known for distinctive instrumentals and rich lyrics, which are perfect for background music when doing homework.

● Devin Townsend: composes melodic and ambient songs that create a conducive atmosphere for studying.

● ISIS: known for producing songs that create a contemplative mood that can make a study session more productive.

● Animals as Leaders: produces guitar and instrumental compositions that make study sessions more engaging.

● Nightwish: this band incorporates orchestral and symphonic structures into its music to make songs more interesting.

● Insomnium: the members of this group are wizards of harmonizing between the atmospheric and melodic tracks within songs, which gives the songs a feel of intensity and tranquility, which is needed during a studying session.

● Avenged Sevenfold: masters of mixing heavy metal and hard rock to produce fast-tempo music, which is perfect for students who prefer to study on high energy.

Summing Up

Including heavy metal in your college playlist will enhance the quality of your college life and make you more productive, especially if it is the same playlist that you listen to when studying. To make a perfect playlist, listen to various bands and artists and determine which ones can see you through your everyday activities. You may also discover that some albums or even single releases are helpful to you while you are exercising at the gym or doing assignments. Thus, you have to maximize the characteristics of this genre to improve your studying, relaxation, and workouts.