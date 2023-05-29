REB BEACH Joins STEVE MORSE BAND On Stage In Pennsylvania; Video

On May 26th, guitarist Reb Beach (Winger, Dokken, Whitesnake) took to the stage wtih Steve Morse Band at The Oaks Theater in Oakmont, Pennsylvania to perform Cream's classic "Crossroads", originally recorded in 1936 by blues legend Robert Johnson as "Cross Road Blues".

Earlier today, May 29th, Reb posted the following message on social media: "It was such a huge honor to jam with my childhood hero, Steve Morse. He is such an extraordinary person. He is incredibly kind and humble for being a musical genius. Like Jeff Beck, he is one of the great guitarists of our time, and a mind blowing song writer. It was a night I will definitely never forget. Thank you so much for letting me play with you."