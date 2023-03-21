Recommended Listening: What To Listen To During The Workday

When it comes to finding the best playlist, most people stick to projects that other people complete. In other words, they let other music lovers decide what kind of music they’re going to listen to throughout the day. Thanks to machine-learning algorithms, automated playlists from companies like Spotify also tend to do a good job of meeting listener interests.

From punk to nu-metal to classic rock, there’s likely a playlist out there that meets your exact listening needs. And speaking of listening needs… as any music fan knows, there’s usually a specific mood you’re trying to touch on. Silvertung is great for when you’ve got the blues, while Frank Zappa might be better suited when you’re looking to celebrate or have fun.

But what about at the office? If you’re able to listen to music while you work, you might be surprised to learn that different BPMs and types of songs can help activate different parts of your mind. In fact, we’ve outlined three different types of music you should target if you’re looking to make the ultimate workday playlist.

Let’s start with music that helps you concentrate.

For Concentration: A High BPM

Anyone who resonates with a higher BPM while concentrating can use rock and metal to their advantage. That’s because its high pace stimulates the brain, which creates added energy that can be used for faster and more accurate thinking. In fact, this is quite common in certain gaming circles.

For example, poker players are known for wearing a poker face and listening to music during a live game. The same can even be said for blackjack players, especially those who play at home. Blackjack requires players to think about hard probabilities quickly, adding them up to weigh the chances of hitting 21. For some players, listening to a high-BPM song helps them concentrate more efficiently and for longer stints.

And while very few people will ever play blackjack in the office, they’ll probably need to concentrate for long periods of time and with a high degree of accuracy—just like a 21 buff. Typically, songs between 160-190 are considered to have a high BPM for rock and metal. This range is a standard BPM for a variety of artists, from Willie Nelson to Robert Plant to Marilyn Manson.

For Calming Down: A Lower BPM

Just as often as you’ll need to ramp up your concentration at work, you might also need to take things down a notch. This could be the case after a very stressful call, fielding an angry customer’s complaint, or simply struggling to finalize an important document. In these cases, a lower BPM in rock and metal would be around 100-140 BPM.

Once again, this covers a huge range of options for fans of punk, rock, and metal. In fact, artists that fall within this range cover bands like Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, the Eagles, and even Metallica.

If you’re interested in learning more about which BPM range your favorite tunes fall into, then simply do a bit of research on the internet. BPM is an important element of music theory and modern audio production, which means there are plenty of resources available to help you learn more and start classifying your favorite songs to create BPM-specific playlists.

For Crunch Sessions: Music Without Lyrics

Lastly, some professionals might find that they have to truly ‘get in the flow’ with their work. For a writer, this might mean getting out that first draft of content. For a data analyst, it might be about updating an excel sheet. Regardless of the activity, these intense crunch sessions don’t need to be silent.

However, be careful to select music that has no lyrics or, at least, minimal lyrics. This will prevent the mind from wandering away from the task at hand, while also providing a helpful method for it to stay on track. Just like a high BPM helps the mind concentrate, instrumental music can also help it stay focused.