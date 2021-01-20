RED DEVIL VORTEX Feat. THE SWEET's PAULIE Z Cover KISS Classic "Love Gun"

Los Angeles-based band, Red Devil Vortex, have released a version of the hard rock classic “Love Gun”, originally by KISS. The track features singer and guitarist Paulie Z (The Sweet, ZO2).

Since the pandemic lockdowns in 2020, Red Devil Vortex decided to join the music video collab wave that’s been going on across the internet, joining forces with the current singer of the classic rock band The Sweet, Paulie Z. Check it out below.

From living in an RV in the streets of Hollywood to #16 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, Red Devil Vortex came to life while these guys from Brazil were adapting to a whole new world of cultural shocks and reality checks, a path that wasn’t exactly a California dream. No matter the challenges of moving to a different country, Gabriel Connor and Iago Marcondes were relentless and just getting louder. Red Devil Vortex is not only the sonic result of chaos and frustrations, but also a message of strife and survival. “Ready” is available on all streaming platforms, so is the first EP “Something Has To Die”.

More about Red Devil Vortex here.