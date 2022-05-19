RED FANG Announce Europe / UK Summer Tour
May 19, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Portland rockers, Red Fang, begin their EU/UK summer tour next month at Download Festival. The 18-date run includes additional festival appearances at Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Copenhell and more. A full tour schedule is below. Tickets are available here.
Red Fang are touring in support of their 2021 full-length, Arrows, produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches).
Dates:
June
10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave
14 - Breme, Germany - Schlachthof
15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
16 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz
17 - Netphen-Deuz, Germany - Freak Valley Festival
18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
21 - Dreeden, Germany - Beatpol
22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks - Letiste Praha Letňany w/ Metallica
24 - Huremberg, Germany - Wasted Open Air
25 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rock Fest
26 - Warsaw, Poland - Lato W Plenerze - Letnia Scena Progresji
28 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget
29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
July
1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival
3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper
4 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas
Lineup:
Aaron Beam - Bass/Vocals/Guitar/Keyboards
Bryan Giles - Guitar/Vocals
John Sherman - Drums
David Sullivan - Guitars
(Photo - James Rexroad)