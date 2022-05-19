RED FANG Announce Europe / UK Summer Tour

Portland rockers, Red Fang, begin their EU/UK summer tour next month at Download Festival. The 18-date run includes additional festival appearances at Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Copenhell and more. A full tour schedule is below. Tickets are available here.

Red Fang are touring in support of their 2021 full-length, Arrows, produced by longtime collaborator Chris Funk (Murder The Mountains, Whales and Leeches).

Dates:

June

10 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Breme, Germany - Schlachthof

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

16 - Hannover, Germany - Bei Chez Heinz

17 - Netphen-Deuz, Germany - Freak Valley Festival

18 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Dreeden, Germany - Beatpol

22 - Prague, Czech Republic - Prague Rocks - Letiste Praha Letňany w/ Metallica

24 - Huremberg, Germany - Wasted Open Air

25 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rock Fest

26 - Warsaw, Poland - Lato W Plenerze - Letnia Scena Progresji

28 - Malmo, Sweden - Kulturbolaget

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

July

1 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Festival

3 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tapper

4 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

Lineup:

Aaron Beam - Bass/Vocals/Guitar/Keyboards

Bryan Giles - Guitar/Vocals

John Sherman - Drums

David Sullivan - Guitars

(Photo - James Rexroad)