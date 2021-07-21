RED FANG Announce July 30 Streaming Event; New Vinyl Reissues Available Now

Red Fang have announced an online streaming event for July 30 at 7 PM, Pacific/10 PM Eastern, with the performance including songs from their recently released album Arrows, as well as tracks from Murder The Mountains. The Mississippi Studios set performance will feature two segments in which 10 fans will join Red Fang for a live meet and greet at the venue (meet and greet spots are first come, first serve).

$5 tickets for the online stream are on-sale now, and available here.

Guitarist/vocalist Bryan Giles comments: “It has been a LONG time since we've been able to play a show, but we're finally doing it! Our good friend Whitey offered to help us put together a streaming event to share our return to the stage with you. We couldn't be more excited to get this party started again! We're playing songs from Murder the Mountains to celebrate its 10-year anniversary along with numbers from our brand new album, Arrows. Please join us, it's going to be a hoot."

The band has also shared new limited vinyl variants of Murder The Mountains, Whales And Leeches, and Only Ghosts. Order them here.

Red Fang return to the road this fall for a US tour that sees the Portland-based band trek across the continent, including the group's first Alaskan performance.

A complete list of dates and ticket links can be found here.

(Photo - James Rexroad)