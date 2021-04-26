RED FANG Launches Visualizer For New Single "Funeral Coach"

Portland-based rockers, Red Fang, return with their new album, Arrows, on June 4 via Relapse Records. The band have unveiled a second single from the 13-song album, debuting “Funeral Coach”.

“I was driving around and I saw a hearse that said, ‘funeral coach services’ on the back,” singer/bass player Aaron Beam says of the inspiration for the song. “So the first thing that popped into my head was a dude with a headset and a clipboard going, ‘Alright, dudes—more tears! Five minutes in is when the tears are critical, or no one’s gonna believe that anyone cares that this person died.’”

The band kicked off news of Arrows’ impending arrival with a new chapter in the band’s unparalleled canon of Whitey McConnaughy-directed music videos as the foursome debuted a clip for the title track, “Arrows” (watch below).

Pre-orders for the album are available now, with Arrows available in a variety of formats, including standard versions of the LP, CD, cassette and digitally, as well as, a limited-edition liquid filled LP, deluxe CD (exclusive to Europe and Relapse.com), and two collectible bundles: LP with a limited Arrows blacklight poster and a Red Fang x Psycho Las Vegas limited-edition Texas Hold’em themed box set.

Dubbed the Fortune Hunter Gamblers Pack, the poker-themed package includes branded casino-quality playing cards, dice, collector's coin, custom boxing, and a card of authenticity (all featuring custom artwork by Ian Colazzo), as well as the LP, and t-shirt.

Physical pre-orders are available via Relapse’s webstore here, while digital downloads and streaming links can be found here.

Arrows album cover, artwork by Orion Landau.

Tracklisting:

"Take It Back"

"Unreal Estate"

"Arrows"

"My Disaster"

"Two High"

"Anodyne"

"Interop-Mod"

"Fonzi Scheme"

"Days Collide"

"Rabbits In Hive"

"Why"

"Dr. Owl"

"Funeral Coach"

"Arrows" video:

Red Fang is:

Aaron Beam (bass/vocals/guitar/keyboards)

Bryan Giles (guitar/vocals),

John Sherman (drums)

David Sullivan (guitars)

(Photo - James Rexroad)