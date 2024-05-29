RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS Kick Off Last Leg Of Unlimited Love Tour With Sold Out Show In Ridgefield, WA; Photos

Last night, Red Hot Chili Peppers kicked off the last leg of their wildly successful Unlimited Love Tour with an incredible sold-out performance in Ridgefield, WA at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater. Special guest Ken Carson opened the show ahead of the critically acclaimed rock band taking the stage with an “Intro Jam,” into “Dani California.”

Over the course of the show, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed classics “Californication,” “Scar Tissue,” “Suck My Kiss,” and more, along with popular tracks “Aquatic Mouth Dance, “Eddie,” “Black Summer,” and others off their two #1 studio albums that were released in 2022, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

The tour follows recent sold-out performances in Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Dome and continues across North America this Friday, May 31 with a show in Quincy, WA at The Gorge before heading to Salt Lake City, West Palm Beach, Virginia Beach, Toronto and more.

The 2024 tour also includes several festival dates and wraps up on Tuesday, July 30 in St. Louis, MO at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Dates:

May

31 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge

June

2 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

21 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

28 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July

2 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

12 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

22 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

25 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

30 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

More info and tickets here.

(Photos - Alive Coverage)