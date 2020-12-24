RED VOODOO Stream New Song "Bring It Back!"

Influenced by the upbeat, party rock 'n roll of the '80s (yet mixed with a refreshing soulful sound), Sacramento's Red Voodoo has released a new single, "Bring It Back!", produced by Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon.

"Bring It Back!" is the follow-up to "Rise Up!", released earlier this year.

And what about the story behind the band’s name? “We heard the song ‘Red Voodoo’ by Sammy Hagar & The Waboritas. We thought it had a good ring to it for a band name. Even though Sammy may have his own meaning to the term ‘Red Voodoo,’ for us it describes the magic of creating fun rock and roll music and the energy we put into it in during our live show. Red Voodoo prides ourselves in being a high energy live band in concert.”

