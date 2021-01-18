RED WOLF Guitarist EUGE VALOVIRTA Posts "Point Of No Return" Playthrough Video

Red Wolf's debut album, Sessions Vol. 1, was released on October 14th, 2020. Guitarist Euge Valovirta has posted a playthrough video for their single "Point Of No Return". Check it out below.

Check out the cover art and tracklist for Sessions Vol. 1 below.

Tracklist:

"Crossing The Line"

"The Road"

"The Point Of No Return"

"Running In Circles"

"The Devil Inside Of Me"

"Hypocrite"

"Watch It Burn"

"Coming For You"

"Face Of God"

"I Am The Night"

Red Wolf is:

Euge Valovirta – guitar

Samy Elbanna – vocals & guitar

Janne Joutsenniemi – bass & vocals

Adde Larsson - drums

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.