REDEMPTION Keyboardist VIKRAM SHANKAR Reflects On The Passing Of NEIL PEART - "I Feel As If I Read The News Yesterday; I Think We Could All Learn A Lot From Neil In These Times"

January 7th marked one year since the passing of Rush drum legend Neil Peart. Redemption / Silent Skies keyboardist Vikram Shankar reflected on the loss of Peart and reposted his studio performance of "YYZ", which he originally released shortly after Peart's death.

Shankar: "It’s still hard for me to believe it’s been a whole year since Neil Peart’s passing. I would have thought the loss wouldn’t feel quite so raw for me, all this time later, and yet I feel as if I read the news yesterday. I think that’s because of how important Neil was for me, an importance I think I’m only now fully realizing. Because while Neil’s body of work is to some a monument to technical cerebral prowess, to me it’s far more than that. To me, Neil represents progress, the journey of self-improvement that never ceases, even when millions already consider you the greatest at what you do.

Neil’s constant attempts to view both his professional and personal life through fresh and improved lenses reveals someone who is the ultimate student, someone who always knew that the best version of himself lay somewhere ahead, not in the rear view mirror. And even one cursory listen to 'The Garden' shows that Neil had a deep understanding of what really matters at the end of it all: love, kindness, humility, and respect. I think we could all learn a lot from Neil in these times."