REDLYNX Feat. TORINO Singer Releases New EP Black Rain

After 22 years since the last album Out Of The Darkness (2002) and 4 years since the compilation Fur And Claws, Redlynx, fronted by Torino singer Chris Heaven (who has previously collaborated with Tracy G, Mats Olausson, Bernie Marsden, etc.), have released a new EP titled Black Rain on all digital platforms.

The EP contains five vocal tracks and one instrumental. The band is currently rehearsing to begin a series of live performances.

Purchase the digital album on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Burned Bridges (Intro)”

“Black Rain”

“Red-Haired Temptation”

“Feel The Heat”

“All The Way In”

“Whispers In The Rain”