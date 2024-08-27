REDLYNX Feat. TORINO Singer Releases New EP Black Rain
August 27, 2024, 40 minutes ago
After 22 years since the last album Out Of The Darkness (2002) and 4 years since the compilation Fur And Claws, Redlynx, fronted by Torino singer Chris Heaven (who has previously collaborated with Tracy G, Mats Olausson, Bernie Marsden, etc.), have released a new EP titled Black Rain on all digital platforms.
The EP contains five vocal tracks and one instrumental. The band is currently rehearsing to begin a series of live performances.
Purchase the digital album on Bandcamp.
Tracklisting:
“Burned Bridges (Intro)”
“Black Rain”
“Red-Haired Temptation”
“Feel The Heat”
“All The Way In”
“Whispers In The Rain”