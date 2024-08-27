REDLYNX Feat. TORINO Singer Releases New EP Black Rain

August 27, 2024, 40 minutes ago

news hard rock redlynx

REDLYNX Feat. TORINO Singer Releases New EP Black Rain

After 22 years since the last album Out Of The Darkness (2002) and 4 years since the compilation Fur And Claws, Redlynx, fronted by Torino singer Chris Heaven (who has previously collaborated with Tracy G, Mats Olausson, Bernie Marsden, etc.), have released a new EP titled Black Rain on all digital platforms.

The EP contains five vocal tracks and one instrumental. The band is currently rehearsing to begin a series of live performances.

Purchase the digital album on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Burned Bridges (Intro)”
“Black Rain”
“Red-Haired Temptation”
“Feel The Heat”
“All The Way In”
“Whispers In The Rain”


Featured Video

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources