French black metal formation Regarde Les Hommes Tomber are now releasing the full live performance of their set from Roadburn Redux's online festival. The band played their 2020 full-length Ascension in full.

Ascension was issued February 28, 2020 via Season Of Mist. The album is available to order here.

The cover artwork for Ascension was created by Fortifem.

"The Renegade Son":