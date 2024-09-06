Rejected By His Professor’s Pregnant Wife, DONALD FAGEN's Embarrassing Moment Resulted In A STEELY DAN Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Once upon a time at a Halloween party in the 70s, a notoriously shy, unsociable future hall-of-fame rockstar named Donald Fagen got the courage to hit on a beautiful woman. He slipped her his phone number, but the problem was this awkward genius had just hit on his college professor’s pregnant wife. Would it lead to a torrid affair? We’ll find out the details next. But the embarrassing moment was turned into Steely Dan's 'Rikki Don't Lose That Number', one of the best songs and biggest hits of the 70s, and a guitar solo by today’s guest. Also, the man who helped this band become a household name and later stole their backup singer to front his next band. The story is next on Professor Of Rock."