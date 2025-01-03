RELICS OF HUMANITY To Release Absolute Dismal Domain Album This Month

Brutal death metal quartet, Relics Of Humanity, are set to release new album, Absolute Dismal Domain, on January 31, 2025 through Willowtip Records.

The band states:

"Absolute Dismal Domain is a nine-act conceptual record. The story told across these nine tracks is about absolute ubiquitous annihilation of light, both spiritually (god) and physically (sun and stars). This is the most brutal stuff about blackness and ungodliness ever created."

Absolute Dismal Domain is Relics Of Humanity's first collection of original material since 2019's Obscuration EP (Willowtip) and the band's first full-length album (and third overall) since 2014's Ominously Reigning upon the Intangible (Amputated Vein).

Artwork by Siarhei:

Tracklisting:

“Omen Apollyon”

“Summoning Of Those Who Absorbed”

“Taking The Shape Of Infinity”

“In The Name Of Ubiquitous Gloom”

“Paralyzing The Light II”

“Absolute Dismal Domain”

“Smoldering Of Seraphim”

“His Creation That No Longer Exists”

“Dominion”

“Smoldering Of Seraphim”: