RELIQA Release Video For New Single "Dying Light"

May 9, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal reliqa

RELIQA Release Video For New Single "Dying Light"

Australian metallers, Reliqa, have released a video for their new single, "Dying Light", the third cut to be taken from their upcoming debut album, Secrets Of The Future, which sees a May 31 release via Nuclear Blast Records for all territories outside of Australia, where it will be released via Greyscale Records.

Vocalist Monique Pym comments: "'Dying Light' is your last taste of the album before we go full send on May 31st. This one is all about the attitude - it's got a level of sass and femininity that we haven't explored before, with a dirty, riffy groove to keep it grounded. I think this song really completes the picture alongside Terminal and Killstar for how many diverse kinds of sounds we've managed to pack into the record."

Pre-order and pre-save Secrets Of The Future now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Dying Light"
"Cave"
"Killstar (The Cold World)"
"The Flower"
"Sariah"
"Terminal"
"Keep Yourself Awake"
"Crossfire"
"Physical"
"Two Steps Apart"
"A Spark"
"Upside Down"

"Killstar (The Cold World)" video:

"Terminal" video:



Featured Video

IVY GARDENS - "Stoic"

IVY GARDENS - "Stoic"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources