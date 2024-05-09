RELIQA Release Video For New Single "Dying Light"

Australian metallers, Reliqa, have released a video for their new single, "Dying Light", the third cut to be taken from their upcoming debut album, Secrets Of The Future, which sees a May 31 release via Nuclear Blast Records for all territories outside of Australia, where it will be released via Greyscale Records.

Vocalist Monique Pym comments: "'Dying Light' is your last taste of the album before we go full send on May 31st. This one is all about the attitude - it's got a level of sass and femininity that we haven't explored before, with a dirty, riffy groove to keep it grounded. I think this song really completes the picture alongside Terminal and Killstar for how many diverse kinds of sounds we've managed to pack into the record."

Pre-order and pre-save Secrets Of The Future now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Dying Light"

"Cave"

"Killstar (The Cold World)"

"The Flower"

"Sariah"

"Terminal"

"Keep Yourself Awake"

"Crossfire"

"Physical"

"Two Steps Apart"

"A Spark"

"Upside Down"

"Killstar (The Cold World)" video:

"Terminal" video: