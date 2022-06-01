REMISSION - Western Australian Death Thrashers Sign International Deal With Extreme Management Group

New York based international consultancy Extreme Management Group and Senior Artist Manager Greg Shaw are very pleased to announce and welcome Australian death thrashers, Remission. The band join an iconic roster which features acts such as death metal titans Suffocation, Cryptopsy, Origin and many more.

Hailing from the most remote capital city in the world, Perth in Western Australia, the band has none the less reached far and wide. Remission have toured across Japan with acts such as Cattle Decapitation, Revocation and Taake and shared the stage with some of the leaders in Australian metal such as Psycroptic and Harlot, and supporting the legendary Destruction and Alien Weaponry in Australia.

Commenting on the new partnership, front man Jacson Robb states: “We at Remission are incredibly excited to announce that we have partnered up with the team at Extreme Management Group, ahead of the release of our upcoming second album. To be included in a hugely talented roster alongside some of our favorite artists feels like a dream! We look forward to working with Greg and the team at EMG to ensure our music is heard and seen live around the globe.”

EMG Senior Artist Manager Greg Shaw offers: “When I heard the new, yet to be released Remission album I was absolutely blown away! I am excited to be working with the band to introduce them even further to the world, as it is hands down one of the best Australian metal albums I have ever heard, and one of the very best I have heard from anywhere in the world this year – GET READY!! Looking forward to the journey ahead and seeing this band grow into a standard bearer for quality contemporary melodic death and thrash metal”

Remission is a must for fans of acts such as Sylosis, Revocation, Machine Head, Urne and Decapitated. Stay tuned for new music mid this year, tour dates and details on the bands upcoming sophomore album.

Check out the video for "The Tethers End" from the bands debut below and get ready for a new album soon!