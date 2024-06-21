RENDEZVOUS POINT Release "Presence" Single And Music Video; Dream Chaser Album Out Now

Today, Norwegian progressive metal masters, Rendezvous Point, release their third full-length album, Dream Chaser, via Long Branch Records.

The 5-piece around Leprous drummer Baard Kolstad, keyboardist Nicolay Tangen Svennæs, singer Geirmund Hansen, guitarist Petter Hallaråker and bass player Gunn-Hilde Erstad continues to push boundaries with more concise songwriting and a wider focus on groove, riffs, melodies, and hooks.

Rendezvous Point invites listeners to join them on their journey to explore the complexities of modern existence and the depths of emotional turmoil. To celebrate the album's release, the band shared a new music video for the song, "Presence". Watch below, and order the album here.

Dream Chaser tracklisting:

"Don’t Look Up"

"Oslo Syndrome"

"Utopia"

"Fireflies"

"Presence"

"Wildflower"

"The Tormented"

"Still Water"

"Presence" video:

"Utopia" lyric video:

"Oslo Syndrome" video:

"Don't Look Up" video:

Rendezvous Point is:

Geirmund Hansen - Vocals

Baard Kolstad - Drums

Nicolay Tangen Svennæs - Keyboards

Petter Hallaråker - Guitar

Gunn-Hilde Erstad - Bass

(Photo - Jonathan Vivaas Kise)