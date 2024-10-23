Renowned Artist IOANNIS Teams Up With Deko Entertainment To Launch Special Series Of Posters, Puzzles, And T-Shirts Of His Iconic Album Artwork

Deko Entertainment is teaming up with renowned artist Ioannis!

Says Deko Entertainment: "Wait until you see what we will be doing with some of his classic album cover images from bands like Styx, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alan Parsons, Fates Warning, and many more."

Ioannis is an internationally famous Greek-born artist and designer from Athens. In 1967 as a child he immigrated with his family to the United States. At an early age, he was influenced by American comic books, animation, fantasy art, and rock music. As a teenager, he was interested in pursuing a career in comic book art. He decided in his late teens to move in the direction of album cover art and was heavily influenced by the album cover art of Roger Dean and the album design work of Storm Thorgerson (Hipgnosis).

Ioannis was still in college when he designed and painted his first record album cover and art directed his first MTV video for Sony Records, in 1983. That Ioannis album cover painting was for the group Art in America (Sony Records) and would later be featured in the book ‘1000 Record Covers’ by Michael Ochs as one of the best covers of the 80”s in a collection that spans forty years.

By the summer of 1985, Ioannis was working at the prominent management company Lieber and Krebs (Aerosmith, AC/DC, Scorpions), designing logos and tour posters for their list of clients. He also designed covers for Metal Blade records – among them his legendary artwork for prog metal act Fates Warning.

In 1989, he became the creative director for Mechanic Records/MCA, and designed covers and promotional material for all their releases – most notable Dream Theater and Voivod. He started to receive commissions from other companies and labels who wanted to tap into his artwork and art direction – including the platinum-selling act Extreme.

In 1994, he launched Vivid Images Design with his brother and internet consultant George, where he created campaigns, art-directed photo shoots, videos, merchandise, logos, corporate identities, and cover art for music clients and media companies. Current and past clients include Universal Music, Sony Music, Starz, IFC Films, EMI, Virgin Records, Tribune, and XM Satellite radio, and scores of classic rock stations. Ioannis also has designed over 350 record covers and singles, for such groups as Deep Purple, Allman Brothers, Uriah Heep, Styx, Blue Oyster Cult, Dream Theater, King Crimson, Bob Weir, Starship, Yngwie Malmsteen, Biohazard, Sepultura, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Fates Warning, Quiet Riot, Dokken, Johnny Winter, Extreme, UFO, Overkill, The Tubes, Eddie Money, Jon Anderson (YES), Warrant, Dokken, Slaughter and many others.

Now Ioannis is teaming up with Deko Entertainment to launch a special series of posters, puzzles, and t-shirts of his iconic album artwork.

Stay tuned for updates.