REO SPEEDWAGON Announce Retirement From Touring Due To "Irreconcilable Differences"

REO Speedwagon have announced that they "will cease touring effective January 1, 2025."

The band shared the following message via social media today (Monday, September 16):

"To our fans: [Bassist] Bruce [Hall] has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now [he underwent back surgery last November]. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it's not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt [Bissonette] has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years.

"For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well.

"Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever."

Bruce Hall also shared a post, writing: "Never ever thought it would end like this and I'm heartbroken. Please know Neal and I did everything in our power to try and keep the Wagon rolling. I am so appreciative of ALL the amazing love & support. You guys have been very vocal and clear in your wishes for me to return to the stage. Trust me...that's all I wanted too. We all deserved a farewell tour.

"For the record, I wanted REO Speedwagon to continue to tour with the lineup of Kevin, myself, Dave, Bryan and Derek. Just as it was prior to my necessary, planned and successful back surgery.

"I love and will miss you all."