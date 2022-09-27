REO SPEEDWAGON At Little River Casino Resort In Michigan

Many rock bands have short life spans and burn bright for a few years, but REO Speedwagon is one of the longest-running bands with a passionate fan base and many hits behind their illustrious belts.

This band has a long history and can be truly called legendary for what it achieved in nearly 60 years of its existence, the experience the band has is truly unrivaled. And they are going to bring all that they have to Little River Casino Resort, one of the best resort and casino establishments in the country on the 15th of October, 2022.

Be sure to attend the event and witness the greatness of music. Attending a REO Speedwagon concert is a memorable experience that cannot be replicated in any other way. You can purchase the tickets online or redeem them with Players Club points.

REO Speedwagon

American rock band REO Speedwagon hails from Champaign, Illinois. The band, which was founded in 1967, developed a fan base in the 1970s before experiencing substantial success in the 1980s. The group's best-selling album, Hi Infidelity, sold more than 10 million copies and had four songs on the US top 40.

The band has sold more than 40 million albums over their career and had 13 top 40 hits, including the number one singles "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling." The group is still a very popular band to this day.

About Little River Casino Resort

Little River Casino Resort is conveniently located in the picturesque town of Manistee at the intersection of US31 and M22. It is one of northwest Michigan's most thrilling entertainment hotspots. The 292 luxurious rooms of the lodge-style Manistee hotel, which draws inspiration from its stunning natural surroundings, provide guests with the best resort and casino experience in the nation.

The 95-space RV Park is also perfect for those who enjoy the open road. While you're here, take advantage of the new indoor and outdoor pools, restaurants, and Nectar Spa & Salon that were all installed during the 2016 renovations. Interested in live entertainment? They also have that, with regularly scheduled performances by nationally renowned musical and comedic artists at their 1,600-seat event space. If you are a fan of gambling, LRCR is one of the best casino establishments in the country. If you don’t plan on visiting the location but want to enjoy the excellence of Michigan’s casino market, you should check out some of the new online casinos that most recently opened in the state. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians owns and runs the Little River Casino Resort.