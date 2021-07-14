REO SPEEDWAGON's KEVIN CRONIN Tells Story Behind 1980 Classic "Take It On The Run" - "To Me, The Opening Line Of A Song Is So Important"; Video
July 14, 2021, an hour ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:
"Kevin Cronin from American classic rock band REO Speedwagon tells the story of creating their Top 5 hit 'Take It On the Run' from their Diamond selling album, Hi Infidelity, the best selling album of 1981. Including insight into one of the most memorable opening lines from a rock song ever. This interview is a can't miss on Professor Of Rock."