REO SPEEDWAGON's Label Threatened Band To Deliver A Hit Or Get Dropped... Answered With 15 Weeks At #1; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"At the dawn of the 80s, legendary American rock band REO Speedwagon had their backs against the wall. They needed a hit record or they were finished. Their label told them as much. With the pressure on singer Kevin Cronin, he wrote a piano-based song and brought it to the band. The band hated it, especially guitarist Gary Richrath who shredded his guitar so loud during the recording he was trying to ruin the song or drown out the singer. Instead, it made the song a power ballad to be reckoned with. 'Keep On Loving You' became the hit of 1981 and helped put REO in the record books as the song and record, Hi Infidelity, went to #1 and became one of the biggest of the 80s spending 15 weeks at #1 and putting these guys into stadiums! Up next, an interview with singer Kevin Cronin on this incredible story."