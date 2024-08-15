REPENTANCE Share "Light It Up" Lyric Video

Chicago, Illinois-based metallers, Repentance, will provide direct support for the Swedish metal act Orbit Culture on August 19 at Majestic Theater in Detroit, Michigan and August 20 at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago, Illinois.

In order to celebrate and prepare their fans for the upcoming dates, today the band released a brand new lyric video for their album track, "Light It Up". Video by Andrea Mantelli.

Vocalist Adam Gilley says about the song: "'Light It Up' is a great live song with all the elements needed to make it a heavy hitter. It’s about the dismantling of a corrupt kingdom imploding from the inside out. Exposing the truths that lie behind closed doors and giving a voice back to the people."

Repentance is promoting its sophomore album, The Process Of Human Demise, which came out last September via Noble Demon and is available to listen to and to purchase here.

Founded in 2018 by former Soil and Dirge Within guitarist Shaun Glass, Repentance is a primal aggressive metal band; laden thick with heavy slabs of groove mesh that bleed intensity. Having played numerous gigs with high profile acts such as Trivium, Devildriver, Jinjer, Skull Fist, Toxic Holocaust, Sacred Reich and others, the band soon became known for their distinctive heavy yet dynamic sound, loaded with details and tension. In September 2021 Repentance have announced their worldwide signing to Noble Demon, followed by the release of the band's critically acclaimed latest EP Volume I - Reborn (2021). Five tracks of aggressive, fast-paced and technical compositions, enhanced by tight and sharp production, delivered an impressive Noble Demon debut and served as the perfect appetizer for the band's sophomore full-length record. The Process Of Human Demise features 12 brand new tracks showcasing Repentance at their strongest yet - With guest contributions from the likes of Trivium's Corey Beaulieu and Fear Factory's Milo Silvestro, the band's latest album has become a relentless and intense maelstrom not to be missed!

Repentance are:

Adam Gilley – Vocals

Shaun Glass – Guitar

Eric Burns – Guitar

Eric Karol – Bass

Brandon White – Drums

(Photo - Alex Zarek)