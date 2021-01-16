Report: Bandcamp Opens New Program Offering Wider Release Of Vinyl LP Pressing Service

Rolling Stone is reporting that Bandcamp is gearing up for a wider release of its vinyl pressing service, giving indie artists more access to one of the few growing physical music formats in a digital-heavy marketplace. Bandcamp launched its pilot program for the pressing service last year, and on Thursday (January 14th) the company opened up access to 10,000 more artists, noting that it will continue a wider rollout to more artists throughout 2021.

The new service could be a significant development for independent musicians looking to sell vinyl records but unable to afford it. With only a few vinyl plants in operation across the world, vinyl pressing costs can be too large an expense for many DIY artists. But vinyl is the one legacy medium that has actually grown in the streaming era — and as CD sales consistently dropped in the last decade, vinyl actually outsold CD purchases during the first half of last year in the U.S., according to a report from RIAA. Vinyl sales revenue totaled $232 million in the first half of last year, representing 62% of all physical product sales.

While Bandcamp sold 2 million vinyl records on their site last year — double the vinyl sales from 2019 — only 12% of releases on the site had a vinyl option, the company said. In its new program, rather than having artists and their teams fund the pressing, Bandcamp said fans’ direct purchases will cover the expenses. Artists can set whichever price they’d like for their vinyl records. Through its pilot program of 50 artist projects last year, Bandcamp sold 13,000 records to customers in 65 countries, the company said.

Outside of vinyl, Bandcamp announced at the end of last year that its popular Bandcamp Fridays — in which it waives its full revenue share of sales on select days to help artists get more cash during the pandemic — will continue in 2021.

Bandcamp is an Internet music company. It was founded in 2008 by Oddpost co-founder Ethan Diamond and programmers Shawn Grunberger, Joe Holt and Neal Tucker.

Artists and labels upload music to Bandcamp and control how they sell it, setting their own prices, offering fans the option to pay more and selling merchandise.

Fans are able to download their purchases or stream their music on the Bandcamp app/site only once or unlimited times by preserving the purchase voucher. They can also send purchased music as a gift, view lyrics, and save individual songs or albums to a wish list. Uploading music to Bandcamp is free, and the company takes a 15% cut of sales made from their website (in addition to payment processing fees), which drops to 10% after an artist's sales surpass $5,000.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Bandcamp announced that they would be waiving their share of revenue and donating all sales to artists for 24 hours on March 20th. 2020. They repeated the initiative in the following months and began calling these days "Bandcamp Fridays"; they are scheduled once every month and the website Is It Bandcamp Friday? was established to provide timing clarity to those outside the Pacific time zone. After raising more than $40 million for its musicians in 2020 through Bandcamp Fridays, the platform extended the program to four additional dates in 2021