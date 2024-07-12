Report: Former CRADLE OF FILTH Bassist, HECATE ENTHRONED Vocalist JON KENNEDY Died After BMW Left The A55, aka North Wales Expressway

A former member of one of the country’s most extreme heavy metal bands was killed when his car left the A55, reports North Wales Live. An inquest heard Jon Matthew Kennedy, 46, was heading home to Buckley when his BMW left the A55 near the Junction 36 sliproad to Penyffordd, at about 6:25 AM on September 25.

He suffered severe crush injuries to his chest when the car crossed a grass verge, collided with street furniture and then a tree. He was certified dead at the scene.

Kennedy, a father-of-four, of Melbourne Road, Buckley, was bassist with Cradle Of Filth from 1994-1995, and then played with Hecate Enthroned, Imperial Genocide and Throne of Lucifer.

Following toxicology tests after the crash he was found to have cocaine and cannabis in his system which were above the drug-driving limits. It was not known what the effects of those drugs would have been. He also had an underlying heart disease.

