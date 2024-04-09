Report: JEREMY ALLEN WHITE To Play BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN In Drama On Making Of Nebraska Album

Deadline is exclusively reporting that in a move that points to a change in direction he will take at the helm of Disney live action and 20th Century Studios, former Searchlight co-head David Greenbaum has made his first big statement buy, and it’s set to the music of Bruce Springsteen‘s seminal album, Nebraska.

20th Century has closed a deal to finance and release Deliver Me From Nowhere, the narrative film that Scott Cooper is writing to direct with Emmy-winning The Bear star Jeremy Allen White playing The Boss in a pivotal moment in his life. Grappling with personal demons and trying to wrap his arms around becoming a global superstar, Springsteen wrote and recorded Nebraska, the 1982 album that rivals Joni Mitchell’s Blue as one of the most emotionally raw, dark and honest albums in recent music history.

When Deadline revealed that the project was coming together, A24 was expected to be the distributor. But Greenbaum and 20th head Steve Asbell are as big Springsteen fans - they were among a group of the film’s architects at last night’s concert at the Forum in Los Angeles - as anyone at that hip rival distributor. So Greenbaum did what he had to do to win the movie, which will shoot in the fall and get a global theatrical release before it finds its way through Disney’s formidable pipelines.

Read the full report at Deadline.