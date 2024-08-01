Report: JOURNEY Keyboardist JONATHAN CAIN Sues Guitarist NEAL SCHON Over Jet Use, Spending

Bloomberg Law is reporting that longtime Journey keyboardist, Jonathan Cain, sued the iconic rock band’s sole remaining co-founder, guitarist Neal Schon, saying his lavish spending on tour has sown toxic divisions within the band.

Schon has blown past a $1,500-per-night hotel fee cap, maxed out an American Express card with a $1 million limit, unilaterally chartered private jets, hired a close friend as unnecessary extra security, and blocked efforts to pay the band’s debts, according to the court filing made public Monday.

The dispute “is a very much public battle between petitioner and respondent and is impacting the band’s reputation throughout the music industry,” the lawsuit says. “The band’s actual onstage performance is, at the moment, one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered.”

Attorneys who represented Schon in previous litigation between the two band members - a 2022 case over the AmEx card - didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full report at Bloomberg Law.

Journey are currently out on a co-headlining North American tour with Def Leppard. Tickets for all remaining dates on The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 are on sale here. Dates are listed below.

August

2 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ^

5 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park *

7 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field *

12 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field *

14 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park *

16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome *

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field *

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium *

28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park *

30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park *

September

4 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park ^

8 - Denver, CO - Coors Field ^

* with Steve Miller Band

^ with Cheap Trick