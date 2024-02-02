Report: MERCK MERCURIADIS Exits CEO Role At Hipgnosis Song Management

Billboard is reporting that Merck Mercuriadis will step down as chief executive officer of catalog investment advisor Hipgnosis Song Management, the company announced on Friday (Feb. 2).

The executive, who spent years managing the careers of artists like Elton John, Beyoncé and Guns N’ Roses before launching Hipgnosis, will transition to a newly created chairman role and will continue to “lead engagement” with industry stakeholders on behalf of the business, it said.

Taking on the CEO role will be Ben Katovsky, HSM’s president and chief operating officer since joining the company in October 2022. He boasts almost two decades of experience in the music industry, most recently in a seven-year tenure as chief operating officer at BMG.

“One of our most important goals has been to bring an institutional rigor to Hipgnosis Song Management,” Mercuriadis said. “Over the last 16 months, Ben has done an amazing job building the team and HSM’s capabilities to deliver the best possible service to our clients and I’m certain this appointment makes us stronger.”

Added Katovsky, “I am proud to be asked to lead HSM through its next chapter, building on all Merck has achieved. In my time in the music industry I haven’t come across anyone who can match his rapport and relationships with songwriters and artists.”

