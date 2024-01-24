Report: Original Woodstock ’69 Grounds To Rebrand As Upscale New York Campground

The scene of the most famous music event in history is undergoing a massive transformation to become a state-of-the-art camping experience, reports WIBX 950.

In a major announcement late Tuesday, the Bethel Woods Center For The Arts revealed the original site of the 1969 Woodstock festival will be turned into a first-of-its-kind campground.

Yes, you can sleep on the grounds that legends such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, CCR and way more once stood in Bethel, NY, 55 years ago.

The facility is transforming the spacious festival grounds to accommodate all types of campers, to the hardcore outdoorsy types, avid RV travellers to the glampers with a taste for luxury. According to the press release, there has yet to be a camping ground "to offer campground facilities of this caliber."

Some of the upscale attractions include morning yoga classes, sound baths, evening drum circles and "campfire hootenannies."

For those worried what this means for the area's concert venues, Bethel Woods assured all existing programming and their expansive musical lineup aren't going anywhere. Instead, adding camping to the mix is designed to add exciting, new notes to the music-going experience.

