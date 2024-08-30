Report: OZZY & SHARON OSBOURNE List $4.5 Million L.A. Condo For A Third Time

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are hoping third time’s a charm when it comes to selling one of their last remaining Los Angeles properties, reports Realtor.com.

The rock ‘n’ roll couple revealed in 2022 that they were planning to make a permanent move back to their home in the UK, where they met, after more than two decades living in the US. Since then, they have listed their two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom condo in the highly sought-after Sierra Towers building no less than three times, beginning in May 2023, when it was put on the market with an asking price of $4,795,000.

It was relisted in June that same year for the same price, before it was removed just a few days later. Now reduced in price by $300,000, the property is “truly extraordinary,” the listing states.

Boasting 2,300 square feet of living space, the property boasts a large primary suite with a sizeable en suite bathroom and an enormous walk-in closet. A second en suite bedroom can be used as both an office and a “perfect guest bedroom for occasional guests,” the listing suggests. “Rarely does a fully renovated custom residence of this caliber become available in the building,” it adds.

Ozzy, 75, and Sharon, 71, bought the home in 2014 for $4 million, just a fraction less than the price they are now asking for.

It has been reported that the home was used primarily as a residence for their daughter, Kelly Osbourne, who shot to fame as a teenager while starring alongside her parents in their hit MTV reality series, “The Osbournes.”

