Report: "School Of Rock" Child Stars Wed 22 Years After Meeting On JACK BLACK Movie; Photos

New York Post is reporting that two stars from the movie “School Of Rock” have tied the knot more than two decades after meeting on the beloved 2003 film.

Angelo Massagli and Caitlin Hale were just 10 years old when they first crossed paths at the audition for “School Of Rock,” which follows Jack Black as a destitute, never-was rock and roller who builds a rock band from a class of elementary school kids.

Hale played precocious pig-tailed back-up singer Marta, or “Blondie” as Black’s character referred to her. Massagli took the part of Frankie, a k a the “Tough Guy,” one of the band’s security detail.

Massagli was left awestruck after seeing Hale’s audition, as he told the New York Times.

The young actress wowed producers with a show-stopping rendition of “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from “Gypsy,” switching up the lyrics to be about the movie’s director, five-time Oscar nominee Richard Linklater.

“I was like, ‘wow, that girl’s really, really, really something else,’” Massagli said.

When spontaneously asked to sing a song at the audition in New York City, a nervous Massagli sang the only tune he knew by heart: “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne.

After booking the gig, the pair met again one year later when filming began in New York. According to Hale, all of the young actors playing the peewee rock and rollers became fast friends, bonding during actual school time on set and trips to Benihana. Their moms grew close too, and Black reportedly joined the kids for lunch and played games between takes.

Hale and Massagli said that neither had a crush on the other during filming.

