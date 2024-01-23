Report: SHARON OSBOURNE Attempted Suicide Following OZZY's Affair With Hairdresser

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she tried to kill herself after learning of husband Ozzy’s four-year affair with a hairdresser, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The Loose Women host admitted taking an overdose on hearing of the 2012-2016 fling with Michelle Pugh. Sharon said: “He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that. But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don’t know how many pills.”

Speaking on stage with friend Jane Moore at a London theatre show on Sunday night, Sharon added: “I just thought ‘My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves’. So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me.”

The showbiz pair did separate in 2016, but rumours of a divorce never played out. And Sharon, 71, is full of praise for her 75-year-old husband as he plans a couple of concert swansongs in his hometown of Birmingham.

Mirror.co.uk previously reported that Ozzy is planning two final concerts to say goodbye to his fans.

According to the report, the sensational shows, which will take place in his hometown of Birmingham, England, have been revealed by his wife Sharon, who is also his manager. She said despite previous gig dates being axed and fears he may be retired from the stage - Ozzy WILL play live again as a final goodbye to fans.

Ozzy, 75, has taken a step back from his hectic touring schedule in recent years due to his Parkinson's battle and requiring surgery after a fall.

The Black Sabbath singer had a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. Since that time, Osbourne has performed during the closing ceremony at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and an NFL game in the US in September of the same year.

Sharon said: "He won't tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like 'I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly'."

Seeming to suggest the venue could be Aston Villa's stadium Villa Park, she added: "We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from.

"His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don't like his music you can't not like Ozzy, he just draws you in."

Read more at Mirror.co.uk, and stay tuned for updates on the shows.