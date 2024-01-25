Report: The FOO FIGHTERS Album DAVE GROHL Created To Make Late MOTÖRHEAD Leader LEMMY Proud

Tim Coffman, reporting for Far Out Magazine:

Every artist wants to make something timeless whenever they go into the studio. While it might be hard to conjure up inspiration every time they walk behind the glass, the goal is always to make music they can be proud of years after the fact, either through the dense lyrical content or by making the most outlandish musical pieces of their career. Dave Grohl may have already proven himself to be one of the greatest songwriters in rock history, but one of Foo Fighters’ later releases had a specific person in mind.

By the time Grohl’s band reached the 2010s, they had already begun toying with the customary way of making records. Ever since 2005’s In Your Honour, Grohl had been interested in taking the band out of their comfort zone, combining the electric and acoustic side of their sound on Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace and eventually recording their 2011 album Wasting Light on analogue tape in his garage.

Once Grohl had the idea of travelling to different studios across the US for their album Sonic Highways, the best way to get the band out of their comfort zone was to put them in a customary studio again. While the band had found a musical soulmate in producer Butch Vig, Concrete and Gold would be the first album in the band’s discography produced by pop superstar Greg Kursin.

First coming onto Grohl’s radar thanks to his work with the duo The Bird and the Bee, Kurstin quickly became one of the biggest names in the production world, lending his skills to artists as varied as Sia and Adele. While the group were perplexed that Grohl wanted to have him produce their record, they eventually landed on a sound that blended their brand of stadium rock with their punk roots on tracks like ‘La Dee Da’.

Townsend Music has launched a pre-order for two new Motörhead titles, The Löst Tapes - The Collection (Vol. 1-5) 8CD Boxset and Vol.5 (Live At Donington, Download Festival 2008) Yellow Double Vinyl.

A message states: "Cassette tapes. Remember those? Those things with the dual spools and loads of wide brown plastic recording string that’d occasionally unravel and hang out of the shell, requiring a pencil and firm wrist to spin back into place?

Yeah, well, once upon a time, old-school sound systems contained cassette decks for the express purpose of recording shows, and these “cassette” things were a standard part of every tour. Motörhead were certainly no exception, recording show after show.

We are delighted to announce that this unique collection of live gems will now be heard by the world, via carefully digitized transfers, in the series titled The Löst Tapes."

