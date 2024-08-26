RESTLESS SPIRIT Announce New Digital Live EP + US Tour Dates

Rejoice, all ye disciples of doom and sludge, Restless Spirit release a string of good news:

The trio from Long Island has announced a digital live EP entitled The Doomed And The Dead... Live, to be released on October 2. The recording took place at the RPM Fest in Massachusetts, USA in September 2023. And even better: the Americans already serve the digital single, "Lord Of The New Depression" (Live At RPM Fest) as a delicious appetizer right now. Listen below.

Restless Spirit comment: "The track 'Lord Of The New Depression' has been a staple in our set since our second EP, which turned releasing it on our first ever official live recording into a no-brainer", singer and guitarist Paul Aloisio writes. "It's one of the shorter songs in our discography but still contains all the hallmarks of our sound, which makes it both a nod to our longtime supporters and an introduction for those just getting into us that have not yet discovered our earlier works. After hearing the live recordings from RPM Fest in Massachusetts last September, we figured that it was time to release something that showcases our live sound. It was an awesome event all around with a great community taking part, and we were more than happy to be there and have our performance captured."

Tracklisting:

"Judgement And Exile"

"All Furies"

"Cascade Immolator"

"Lord Of The New Depression"

"From The Dust Returned"

"Lord Of The New Depression":

Restless Spirit will be joining The Obsessed as the direct support on all dates of their 30th Anniversary of The Church Within tour in the US this October.

Lineup:

Paul Aloisio – guitar, vocals

Jon Gusman – drums

Marc Morello – bass

(Photo - Susan Hunt)