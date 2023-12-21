RETERNITY Release Cover Of CHRIS DE BURGH's "A Spaceman Came Travelling"; Official Video Streaming

The bustling metallers from Reternity recorded a brand-new song in the studio with producer Andy Horn in the summer of 2023 to creatively bridge the gap to a fourth album.

With "A Spaceman Came Travelling", the band took on a classic from the 1970s by Irish poet Chris de Burgh and gave the song a metallic corset.

The track is now available as a digital single on all common download and streaming platforms. The band has also released a video for the song, which is intended to convey one thing above all: Hope and joy. Check it out below: