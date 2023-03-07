Revisiting The Life Of Lemmy Kilmister

"Ace Of Spades" is a true rock anthem

With his iconic handlebar mustache, a selection of warts so famous that one once sold for thousands on eBay, and a voice so gravelly that it instigated a whole vocal trend of its own, it would be fair to say that Lemmy Kilmister was a pioneer of metal. Although we've been without him now for almost eight years, his memory is as fresh as ever, both in the bands that he's inspired and in the still frequent plays of the songs that he wrote. We're going to take a look back at the incredible life of this incredible musician.

His Foray into Music

Lemmy had always had an interest in music, starting and then fairly abruptly ending a succession of rock groups until landing a role as roadie for Jimi Hendrix. He stuck at this for several years, following around the famed guitarist and enjoying the chaos of the after-show parties he attended. It was during his spell with Hendrix that he got to know a couple of the band members from Hawkwind. He went to see them play a show and ended up joining the band in a pretty hilarious set of circumstances.

The bassist that day couldn't make the show and, without missing a beat, Lemmy offered himself up for the task. The only downside was that Lemmy really couldn't play, but this didn't seem to matter to Hawkweed and they took him on as a full-time bassist in 1971. He stayed with them for four years, a surprisingly long time considering just how many bands he'd stormed through in the five years previous. Eventually, they parted ways after it was agreed that his recreational activities didn't align with the morals of the band.





Time With Motörhead

Lemmy didn't rest on his laurels when it came to starting up a new project. He founded Motörhead the same year that he was ejected from Hawkwind, surely having no idea that this would be the best career move he'd ever make. Motörhead were to survive until just months before Lemmy's passing. Still touring in their inimitable style, their final show in Berlin on the 11th of December 2015 marked the end of a 44-year reign as metal legends.

Creating "Ace Of Spades"

Without a doubt, 'Ace of Spades' was Motörhead's greatest achievement and remains their best-known song to date. It's still played regularly in rock clubs throughout the world and covered by many, though few with such a raspy voice as Lemmy's. Lemmy was a big fan of the casino, in particular slot machines, though he once quipped in an interview that he wrote the 'Ace of Spades' about poker, as slot machines didn't seem quite so romantic. Since the authorities made poker legal in Pennsylvania, there has been an uptick in players across the state. We would love to see an updated version of 'Ace of Spades' that celebrates all that's new about the world of online poker. For now, though, we'll happily make do with the original, a fitting tribute to a true legend of heavy metal.