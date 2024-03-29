REX BROWN Says Reformed PANTERA Is “No Tribute Band”

Rex Brown says the reformed Pantera is “no tribute band” in a new interview with Rolling Stone Australia. Pantera's reformed lineup is comprised of surviving members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with Zakk Wylde (guitars) and Charlie Benante (drums) stepping up to fill the spots of late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott.

Browns says, “This is no tribute band – Philip and I get to play these songs of ours that we haven’t played in 23 years. And to be able to do that and connect with the enormity of what’s happened is just extraordinarily fucking insane, you know?”

“We knew who would fit and who wouldn’t,” he adds. “We knew what the obstacles were in front of us, and we knew after… I’ll put it this way – Charlie and I came down in September before we played that [first] show in December [2022], and we have probably one hundred hours of tape of us playing every fucking Pantera song that I could remember.

“And so, you know, me and Charlie lockin’ in like that… the drummer and the bass player, that’s your foundation. So when Zakk came in, there were certain things we had to go over and over and over, to get tight. And today, this band is about as tight and about as badass as I fucking want. You know what I mean, and that’s all I’m gonna say on that.”

Pantera's reformed lineup - comprised of surviving members Phil Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass), along with Zakk Wylde (guitars) and Charlie Benante (drums) stepping up to fill the spots of late Pantera members Dimebag Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott - could possibly release a live album recored during the band's current tour.

In an interview with The Vinyl Guide Podcast, Charlie Benante is asked if the band have discussed putting out a live recording from the tour. He answers, "Yeah. We talked about that. We'll see. We record a lot, and it's probably just spending time with it and see what shows are good, or take a song from this show or a song from that show and compile it for a live record. I would love to do that."

Listen to the interview with Charlie below:

Iconic by Collectionzz has announced the release of their official limited edition Pantera 2024 Tour Foil Trading Cards, a premium 14 card set produced in conjunction with their partners at GAS Trading Cards.

Each set comes in a sealed clam shell case and holographic sticker of authenticity adhered. The cards are the same exact high quality paper and printing as their sold out foil posters.

These are only available until March 22, at which time the edition will close forever. Click here to purchase your set for $75 now.

Front of Card:

- Poster art for each individual show

Back of Card:

- Date, City, Venue & Illustrator

- Show Setlist

Card Specs:

- Card Size: 2.5" x 3.5"

- Paper: Foil

- Matching numbers: 000/000

(Top photo couresty of Epiphone)