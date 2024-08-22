REX BROWN Shares Photos From PANTERA's Show At First Avenue Minneapolis - "And No, We Didn't Record A Live Album"

Last Thursday, August 15, Pantera - comprised of original members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Sabbath) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - headlined an intimate club show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.

Comedian Craig Gass, who performed a stand-up routine prior to Pantera taking the stage, addressed the crowd suggesting that the band's performance would be recorded for an upcoming live album.

"Announcement number one. The band you are seeing tonight is not called Cowboys From Hell. You are about to watch an exclusive show from the band Pantera. The rumours got out quickly, and you guys bought up all the tickets. And you may have heard this rumour. And this is also true, we are recording our first ever live album right here at the First Avenue. So, there's a couple things you need to know about it. First of all, you will all, for eternity, be heard on a live Pantera album. That's the good news. The bad news, you're not gonna get paid for this. Welcome to the music business."

Rex Brown has since shared photos from the First Avenue show, stating: "Photos from @firstavenue ! What a great night! And no, we didn’t record a live album that night. That was a joke that @craiggasscomedy made!"

Pantera's First Avenue setlist (as per Setlist.fm):

"A New Level"

"Mouth For War"

"Strength Beyond Strength"

"Becoming"

"I'm Broken"

"Suicide Note Pt. II"

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Walk"

"Domination / Hollow"

"Cowboys From Hell"

Encore:

"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"

Pantera have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Dates:

January

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.

Dates:

February

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

2024 Pantera dates:

August

23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)

30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)

October

10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA