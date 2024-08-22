REX BROWN Shares Photos From PANTERA's Show At First Avenue Minneapolis - "And No, We Didn't Record A Live Album"
August 22, 2024, 18 minutes ago
Last Thursday, August 15, Pantera - comprised of original members vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, along with guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Sabbath) and drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) - headlined an intimate club show at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN.
Comedian Craig Gass, who performed a stand-up routine prior to Pantera taking the stage, addressed the crowd suggesting that the band's performance would be recorded for an upcoming live album.
"Announcement number one. The band you are seeing tonight is not called Cowboys From Hell. You are about to watch an exclusive show from the band Pantera. The rumours got out quickly, and you guys bought up all the tickets. And you may have heard this rumour. And this is also true, we are recording our first ever live album right here at the First Avenue. So, there's a couple things you need to know about it. First of all, you will all, for eternity, be heard on a live Pantera album. That's the good news. The bad news, you're not gonna get paid for this. Welcome to the music business."
Rex Brown has since shared photos from the First Avenue show, stating: "Photos from @firstavenue ! What a great night! And no, we didn’t record a live album that night. That was a joke that @craiggasscomedy made!"
Pantera's First Avenue setlist (as per Setlist.fm):
"A New Level"
"Mouth For War"
"Strength Beyond Strength"
"Becoming"
"I'm Broken"
"Suicide Note Pt. II"
"This Love"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Walk"
"Domination / Hollow"
"Cowboys From Hell"
Encore:
"Yesterday Don't Mean Shit"
Pantera have announced an early 2025 European tour. Tickets are on sale now.
Dates:
January
21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
24 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
31 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Arena Stožice
February
1 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostravar Aréna
3 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
4 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
7 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle
9 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
10 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
12 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
13 - Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
15 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
The band previously announced a string of UK / Ireland dates in February 2025.
Dates:
February
18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
2024 Pantera dates:
August
23 - Commonweath Stadium - Edmonton, AB (with Metallica)
30 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA (with Metallica)
October
10 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA