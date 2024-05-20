REZET Shares Video For "Unholy Grail" From Upcoming Self-Titled Sixth Album

Speed / thrash metal aficionados, get ready for a sonic onslaught! Rezet is set to unleash their sixth studio album, simply titled Rezet, on August 30th, 2024, via Violent Creek Records. Pre-save your copy now at this location.

Rezet's new self-titled album promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled, riff-heavy experience. Hailing from Schleswig in Northern Germany, Rezet has become synonymous with uncompromising thrash metal, blending the ferocity of the genre's classics with a modern twist.

With 11 blistering tracks and even a piano intro, Rezet showcases the band's evolution and maturity. The album seamlessly weaves between the golden era of thrash metal and contemporary influences, giving fans a devastating new experience.

This album marks a new chapter for Rezet, with the addition of string sorcerer Nikolay Atanasov (Agent Steel) and bassist Lorenz Kandolf (Traitor) to the lineup, joining the band's founder, singer, guitarist, and main composer Ricky Wagner, along with drummer Bastian "attt" Santen. The result is a lineup that sounds stronger and more energized than ever before.

Produced, mixed, and mastered by the one and only Eike Freese ( Helloween, Deep Purple, Heaven Shall Burn), Rezet was partly recorded at the band's own Rad Toad Studios in Schleswig-Holstein. The album's dystopian artwork, created by Pär Oloffsson ( Exodus, Aborted, Pathology) depicts a mechanical landscape being reclaimed by new life, echoing the album's themes of renewal and aggression.

"This album represents a second spring for Rezet," says the band. "It's honest, direct and bursting with aggressiveness. We've never sounded fresher."

Tracklisting:

"Opus 1984.2"

"Time To Die"

"Unholy Grail"

"Duck & Cover"

"Burning Prophets"

"Together Apart"

"Prisoner Of Fate"

"Killing Spree"

"Atmosfear"

"True As Lies" (Feat. Lips from Anvil)

"World War Z"

"Into The Abyss"

"Unholy Grail" video: