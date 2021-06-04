RHAPSODY OF FIRE Debut "I'll Be Your Hero" Lyric Video; New EP Out Now

Rhapsody Of Fire have released a lyric video for "I'll Be Your Hero", the title track of their new EP, out now via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and order your copy of the EP here.

The band recently issued the following statement: "We are incredibly excited to announce the release of a brand new Rhapsody Of Fire EP entitled I'll Be Your Hero. The EP will include many unreleased tracks including a brand new single from our upcoming studio album, Glory For Salvation, a re-recording of 'Where Dragons Fly', two live performances recorded during The Eighth Mountain Tour, and three different language adaptations of the ballad 'The Wind, The Rain And The Moon'.

Tracklist:

"I’ll Be Your Hero" (Single Version)

"Where Dragons Fly" (Re-recording)

"Rain Of Fury" (Live)

"The Courage To Forgive" (Live)

"The Wind, The Rain And The Moon"

"Sin Un Adios"

"Senza Un Addio"

"La Force De Me Battre"

"I’ll Be Your Hero" lyric video:

Where Dragons Fly":