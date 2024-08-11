RHAPSODY OF FIRE Share Stage-View Video Of "Emerald Sword" Live At Hellfest 2024
August 11, 2024, 58 minutes ago
Symphonic melodic metal overlords, Rhapsody Of Fire, have shared the live clip below along with the following message:
"Our show at Hellfest was a blast and we wanted to share that incredible moment with our fans all around the world as a thank you for your unfaltering support across so many years.
From September we will begin our Tour throughout Asia, Australia and Europe. Make sure to check the dates on rhapsodyoffire.com."
Rhasody Of Fire have announced a European tour in support of their new studio album, Challenge The Wind, available via AFM Records.
The trek, which features support of select dates from Freedom Call, The Unity, Secret Sphere and Xeneris, launches on October 25 in Toulouse, France, and concludes on November 25 in Munich, Germany. Dates are listed below.
Dates:
October
25 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France
26 - La Rayonne - Villeurbanne, France
27 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France
29 - Le Camji - Niort, France
November
1 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain
2 - Salamandra - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain
3 - Sala Totem Aretoa - Villava, Spain
5 - Turock - Essen, Germany
6 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany
7 - Plan B - Malmö, Sweden
8 - Surr Arena - Göteborg, Sweden
9 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
10 - Centralteatern - Gävle, Sweden
11 - Vulkan Oslo - Oslo, Norway
12 - Folken - Stavanger, Norway
14 - Gimle - Roskilde, Denmark
15 - DVG Club - Kortrijk, Belgium
16 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands
17 - Poppodium Nieuwe Nor - Heerlen, Netherlands
18 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland
20 - Studio im. Budki Suflera - Lublin, Poland
21 - Randal Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia
22 - Masters of Rock Cafe - Zlín, Czech Republic
23 - Collosseum Club - Košice, Slovakia
24 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria
25 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany