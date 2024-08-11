RHAPSODY OF FIRE Share Stage-View Video Of "Emerald Sword" Live At Hellfest 2024

Symphonic melodic metal overlords, Rhapsody Of Fire, have shared the live clip below along with the following message:

"Our show at Hellfest was a blast and we wanted to share that incredible moment with our fans all around the world as a thank you for your unfaltering support across so many years.

From September we will begin our Tour throughout Asia, Australia and Europe. Make sure to check the dates on rhapsodyoffire.com."

Rhasody Of Fire have announced a European tour in support of their new studio album, Challenge The Wind, available via AFM Records.

The trek, which features support of select dates from Freedom Call, The Unity, Secret Sphere and Xeneris, launches on October 25 in Toulouse, France, and concludes on November 25 in Munich, Germany. Dates are listed below.

Dates:

October

25 - Le Metronum - Toulouse, France

26 - La Rayonne - Villeurbanne, France

27 - La Machine du Moulin Rouge - Paris, France

29 - Le Camji - Niort, France

November

1 - Copérnico - Madrid, Spain

2 - Salamandra - L'hospitalet De Llobregat, Spain

3 - Sala Totem Aretoa - Villava, Spain

5 - Turock - Essen, Germany

6 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

7 - Plan B - Malmö, Sweden

8 - Surr Arena - Göteborg, Sweden

9 - Fryshuset Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden

10 - Centralteatern - Gävle, Sweden

11 - Vulkan Oslo - Oslo, Norway

12 - Folken - Stavanger, Norway

14 - Gimle - Roskilde, Denmark

15 - DVG Club - Kortrijk, Belgium

16 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands

17 - Poppodium Nieuwe Nor - Heerlen, Netherlands

18 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland

20 - Studio im. Budki Suflera - Lublin, Poland

21 - Randal Club - Bratislava I, Slovakia

22 - Masters of Rock Cafe - Zlín, Czech Republic

23 - Collosseum Club - Košice, Slovakia

24 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

25 - Backstage Halle - Munich, Germany